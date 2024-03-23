BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.89.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.95. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $272.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

