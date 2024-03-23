Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.0 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

