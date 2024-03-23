Benchmark Raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $14.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of TME stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

