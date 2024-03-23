Benchmark Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $15,656,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $12,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

