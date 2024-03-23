Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $95.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $3,885,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Best Buy by 126.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

