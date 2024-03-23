BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

