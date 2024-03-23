Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $56.87. Approximately 497,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,174,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Biohaven Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 97.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,674,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 80.0% during the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 80.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 342,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 153,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

