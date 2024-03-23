BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Plans $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a market cap of £11.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.21. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

