BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Plans $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a market cap of £11.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.21. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
About BioPharma Credit
