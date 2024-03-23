BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). 588,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,802,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.87.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

