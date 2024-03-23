Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.
In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $703,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth $2,464,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
