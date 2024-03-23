BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 6.9%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 7,725,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,778,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $272,750. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

