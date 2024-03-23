BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 6.9%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 7,725,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,778,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $272,750. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
