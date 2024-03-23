BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Lessened by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.42 on Friday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.