bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 0.7%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,887,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,950,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLUE
bluebird bio Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 3,157,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 515,812 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
