bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 0.7%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,887,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,950,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 3,157,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 515,812 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

