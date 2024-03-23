BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Purchases $137,767.50 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,377,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,065 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,670.30.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,018 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $287,437.54.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,650 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,725.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,634 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $23,693.68.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,829 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $281,814.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 341 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,968 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,840.40.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,277 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,864.35.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

DMF stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 789,742 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

