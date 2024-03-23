BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.