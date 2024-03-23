Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47), reports. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 878.58%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,553,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 248,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 174,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 850.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

