BOX (NYSE:BOX) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BOX. Citigroup increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,549,305. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,085,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BOX by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 802,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,606,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.