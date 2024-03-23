Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 18.8 %

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

