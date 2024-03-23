Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

