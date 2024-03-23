Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Up 51.5%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) shares were up 51.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Broad Street Realty Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

See Also

