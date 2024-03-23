Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Target Price at $85.43

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

BWXT stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.