Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $67.13

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.