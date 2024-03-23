Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) PT at $73.42

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.