Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $65.70

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WPC opened at $55.97 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.