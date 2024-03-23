Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $65.70

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $55.97 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

