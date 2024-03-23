Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 210.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,157.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

