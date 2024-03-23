Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.82. 83,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,944,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Insider Transactions at Bullfrog AI

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 53,315 shares of company stock worth $261,210 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

About Bullfrog AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bullfrog AI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

