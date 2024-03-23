Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,276.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,378. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $664.41 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,266.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,094.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

