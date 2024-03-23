Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. The company had a trading volume of 524,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,009. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.19. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

