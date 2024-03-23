Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

