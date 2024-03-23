Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.91

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 75908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.65.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,932,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after buying an additional 947,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after buying an additional 203,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

