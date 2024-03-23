Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Raised to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CXB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.12.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,090.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

