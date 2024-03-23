Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.46. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

