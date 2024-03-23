Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 1.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after buying an additional 162,569 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.