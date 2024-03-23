Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces $1.33 Variable Dividend

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Camtek Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $85.10 on Friday. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Camtek by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 265,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of Camtek by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

