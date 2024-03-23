Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE CM opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,153,000 after purchasing an additional 476,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,709 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

