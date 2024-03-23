Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.28. 820,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,622. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

