Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 12th

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

TSE:ICE opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56. Canlan Ice Sports has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17. The stock has a market cap of C$53.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

