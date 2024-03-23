Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 12th

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance
TSE:ICE opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56. Canlan Ice Sports has a fifty-two week low of C$3.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.17. The stock has a market cap of C$53.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.05.
About Canlan Ice Sports
