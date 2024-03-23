Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading 28.2% Higher

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) traded up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.37. 18,991,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 6,830,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canoo by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canoo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

