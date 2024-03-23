Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $400.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $387.02 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $390.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.82. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

