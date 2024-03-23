Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.