Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

CATY opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,116,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after purchasing an additional 83,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

