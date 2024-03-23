Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Shares of VLO opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $171.85. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

