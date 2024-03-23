Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $394,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after purchasing an additional 577,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

