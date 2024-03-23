Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,657 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

