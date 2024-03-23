Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $595.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

