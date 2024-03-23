Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $422,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $387.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

