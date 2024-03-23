Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.88.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Celestica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $49.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Celestica by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after purchasing an additional 562,157 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,822,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

