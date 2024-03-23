Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.55. 843,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,279,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.