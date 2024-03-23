CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,420,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 6,207,521 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CX. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

