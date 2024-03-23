Centamin plc (CEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Centamin Stock Performance

LON CEY opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.35) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.20. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.10 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,128.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Centamin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Centamin

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.